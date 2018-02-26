Teenager Struck, Killed by Northstar Commuter Rail Train

ELK RIVER (AP) -- A teenager has died after being hit by a Northstar Commuter Rail train near Elk River.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says it happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking westbound with another person on the track bed when a train heading westbound hit the teenager.

The other person with the teenager who was hit escaped injury. Padilla says there's no pedestrian or street crossing where he was hit.

Officials weren't immediately sure why the two people were on the tracks. The victim's name hasn't been released.

Padilla says the track in that area was shut down for about two hours. Some passengers were on the train at the time.

Metro Transit, the Elk River Police Department and the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office are investigating.