Teenager Hurt in St. Cloud House Fire

ST. CLOUD -- A teenage girl was hurt in a fire in North St. Cloud Tuesday.

Battalion Chief J erry Raymond says crews were called out to the home at 908 7th Avenue North at 4:16 p.m.

Authorities say flames were coming out of the side window of the bedroom when they arrived. Fire crew were able to quickly put out the fire.

Raymond says the cause of the fire likely came from a candle that was knocked down while someone slept in the bedroom.

The girl suffered injuries to her hands after trying to put the fire out herself, but her injuries are not considered serious.

Raymond says the fire caused roughly $90,000 in damage.