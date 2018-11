BOWLUS -- A teenage girl died in a crash Sunday night near Bowlus.

The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of 100th Avenue and 90th Street in Swan River Township, just northwest of Bowlus.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 16-year-old Kalie Olson was heading west on 90th Street when she went off the road and hit a drainage ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.