Teenage Girl Hit By Car While Crossing The Street

ST. CLOUD -- A teenage girl was hit by a car while walking across the street in downtown St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:15 lp.m. Wednesday.

A car driven by 22-year-old Kylie Nelson of Watertown, South Dakota was going north on 4th Avenue when she stopped at a stop sign, then started to make a right turn onto Highway 23. That's when she struck the girl in an unmarked crosswalk.

Thirteen-year-old Dashia Rogers of Eau Claire, Wisconsin was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other people she was walking with were not hurt.