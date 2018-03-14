Teenage Boy Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

MAPLE LAKE -- A teenage boy was hurt in a two-vehicle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 55 in Maple Lake in Wright County.

A jeep driven by 16-year-old Ivan LaTour was going south on Spruce Avenue, while a pickup driven by 55-year-old Bruce Burkowske of Cokato was going east on Highway 55. LaTour stopped at the stop sign then tried to cross the highway and pulled out in front of Burkowske. The two vehicles collided and the jeep rolled.