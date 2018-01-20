Teen Dies in Stillwater Shooting

STILLWATER (AP) _ A teenager is dead after a shooting in Stillwater.

Authorities say Stillwater police were sent to Lakeview Hospital about 7 p.m. Friday on a report of a gunshot victim. The victim _ 18-year-old Charles O'Connell of Stillwater _ was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a man is being detained as a person of interest, and there is no threat to the community.

The shooting remains under investigation.