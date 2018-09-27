Teen Charged In Fatal Crash That Killed Two Motorcyclists

ELK RIVER -- A teenager has been charged in Sherburne County in connection to a double fatal crash that happened back in June.

The seventeen-year-old girl, whose name has been withheld, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and operating a motor vehicle in a negligent manner.

The Sherburne County Attorney's office says the girl was on her cell phone when she veered into oncoming traffic and struck a motorcycle, killing the driver, 51-year-old Steven Nanney , and his passenger 51-year-old Marilyn Nanney .

The teen told police she had been distracted by her phone at the time of the crash.

The case was filed as an Extended Jurisdiction Juvenile Proceeding. Her first court appearance has not been set.