Teen Arrested in ‘Party Bus’ Killing in Inver Grove Heights

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS (AP) -- Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting outside a "party bus'' in Inver Grove Heights last weekend.

The teenager from Hopkins arrived at police headquarters on Monday with one of his parents and was arrested in the early Saturday shooting death of 19-year-old Billy Ray Robles, an aspiring rapper from St. Paul.

The teen was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder but has not been charged.

Police are looking for at least one other individual described as a person of interest.