Teen Arrested for Assault After Fight at Apollo High School

ST. CLOUD-- A student faces assault charges for his involvement in a fight at a local high school on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just before 12:45 p.m. on the Apollo High School campus.

The St. Cloud Police Department says two students started fighting in the hallway when a third joined in. The fight then moved outside onto school grounds where two of the students assaulted the third.

The victim, an 18-year-old student from St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the suspects, a 15-year-old student from St. Cloud, was taken to a juvenile detention facility. The other, also a 15-year-old student from St. Cloud, fled the scene and has not yet been located.

District 742 released this statement following the fight:

A serious altercation between three students occurred at Apollo High School today, and the school’s well-trained staff promptly responded to the incident. Incidences of violence will not be tolerated in our schools, and the district will continue to provide an environment where learning is paramount and safety assured.

St. Cloud Area Schools are committed to ensuring a safe and secure culture and climate for all. We have partnered with the St. Cloud Police Department to respond to this incident to the extent allowable by law, and we will continue to work with local law enforcement and community leaders to ensure that all our schools are safe every day.

During the fight, the school did go into containment for a short period of time. The police and District 742 will continue to investigate.