Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Meeker County Crash

MEEKER COUNTY -- A Grove City teenager had to be airlifted to the hospital after a Meeker County crash Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says 17-year-old Justin Voss was driving north on 545th Avenue in Danielson Township when the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m.

Danielson Township is just southwest of Litchfield.

At the same time, 29-year-old Thomas Huisman of rural Atwater was heading east on 210th Street. Authorities say Huisman's full-size pickup struck Voss' Cavalier.

Voss was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center and Huisman was not hurt in the crash.