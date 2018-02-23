Tech Wrestling To Host Section Tourney Saturday

The Tech Tigers will host the Section 8AAA individual wrestling section tournament Saturday at Tech High School. The first match will start at 9:30 a.m.

The Tigers have a strong team heading to the tournament, with four seniors boasting 100 career wins. Those same four wrestlers- Alex Kern, Austin Brenner, Graham Nistler and Dallas Hooper- are all among the top ten wins leaders in Tech history.

Brenner is the school's all-time wins leader with 199 and career pin record holder with 89. He is currently ranked second in the state at 160 lbs. Brenner is looking for his fifth trip to the state tournament.

Nistler is looking for his second trip to the state tournament and boasts the third-most wins in Tigers history with 132.