Tech Student Gets Perfect ACT Score, Second in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Another student from central Minnesota has received a perfect ACT score.

Clifford (Tom) Julstrom is currently a senior at St. Cloud Tech, and took the test his junior year. He says his strategy wasn't studying hours on end, but rather just showing up and testing his knowledge.

My thought process was I can take it again senior year if I didn't get a score I liked. I figured it's not going to be a test of my knowledge if I don't go in blind. It won't tell me what I know, it will tell me I can prepare for a test.

He says by going in blind he felt less stress, but owes a lot of credit to his teachers for preparing him in the classroom.

It's nice to know my teachers prepared me well for college and beyond. I wouldn't have gotten through the test without having been in the classes of some of the best teachers, I think, in the district and the state.

He says if all goes well he looks to attend the University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in computer science.

His advice to other students is to not stress about it and trust you prepared yourself in the classroom.

Sartell junior Janagan Ramanathan is the second local student to record a perfect score on his ACT's.