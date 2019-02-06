Tech Senior Commits to UW River Falls

ST. CLOUD -- A Tech senior has committed to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to continue his football career.

Noah Hegland plays on the offensive line and at linebacker for the Tech football team and he'll play linebacker at his new Division III home.

Hegland says he's excited to start his new chapter.

"It feels good, I'm ready to get down there, start working with the team. I've already been talking to other recruits and we're ready to get going."

He says River Falls has a lot going for it as a football program. Hegland says from the coaching, to even some familial ties, it was a great fit.

"I like the coaches, they've got a brand new facility and great people. I also have an older cousin who went there so I already know the school well enough."

Hegland's head coach Jon Benson says he's proud to see his player make this move. He says it's a much larger commitment than people usually think it is.

"Awfully proud, anyone who's done it knows there's a lot more to it than what a passerby or someone sitting on the sidelines would understand. Anytime kids are prepared to make that type of commitment -- having done it myself -- I'm super excited for Noah, he's worked his butt off."

Hegland will now play his home games at Smith Stadium at Ramer Field in River Falls. His new head coach is Matt Walker , who will be heading into his ninth season at the helm of the Falcons in 2019.