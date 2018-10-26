Tech Savvy Event Engaging Area Students in STEM Careers

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- Girls interested in exploring STEM education and careers can get some first hand experience in St. Cloud Saturday.

The American Association of University Women is holding a Tech Savvy event for girls in 5th through 9th grade at St. Cloud State University.

The daylong event includes hands-on workshops and skill building in fields in science, technology, engineering and math.

There is also a program for parents to discuss college preparation.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the ISELF building and cost is $10 per person.

