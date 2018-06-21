Tech May Hire New Football Coach Next Week

Tech High School has chosen finalists for the vacant head football coaching job. Tech Principal Charlie Eisenreich indicated that they have chosen finalists for the position and will conduct 2nd interviews with those individuals next Thursday and a decision is expected shortly after that. Eisenreich says they are getting new Activities Director Dave Langerud immediately involved in the process.

Eisenreich would not name the finalists at this time but unnamed sources indicate that current Tech Defensive Coordinator Jon Benson, Sartell-St. Stephen head football coach Scott Hentges and Kimball head football coach John Benson are the 3 vying for the position. Jon Benson is a former head football coach at Apollo, Hentges played college football at SCSU and is a Tech graduate and John Benson is the grandson of former St. John's football coach John Gagliardi.