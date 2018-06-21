Tech May Hire New Football Coach Next Week

Tech High School has chosen finalists for the vacant head football coaching job. Tech Principal Charlie Eisenreich indicated that they have chosen finalists for the position and will conduct 2nd interviews with those individuals next Thursday and a decision is expected shortly after that. Eisenreich says they are getting new Activities Director Dave Langerud immediately involved in the process.

Eisenreich would not name the finalists at this time but unnamed sources indicate that current Tech Defensive Coordinator Jon Benson, and Kimball head football coach John Benson are the 2 vying for the position. Jon Benson is a former head football coach at Apollo, and John Benson is the grandson of former St. John's football coach John Gagliardi.

Sartell head football coach Scott Hentges was previously reported as a finalist for the position but that is not correct. Scott told me today he did not apply for the job.