Tech Gymnastics Solution Will Cost $2 Million [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. Willie explained the process and what is going to happen with Tech Gymnastics for the next 3 years. Gymnastics will continue practice at their location at the current Tech high school for this year and will lease space at the St. Cloud School of Dance during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. The long term plan for Gymnastics will involve adding space at the new Tech High School which will cost approximately $2 Million. Jett says the $2 Million will either come from their budget or from additional money asked for from tax payers.

Willie also discussed the value of Extra Curricular activities in schools, the recovery of Apollo high school after the fire, and the progress made at the new Tech High School construction. Listen to the conversation below.

Willie Jett or St. Cloud School Board Chair Al Dahlgren join me the last Monday of each month on WJON.