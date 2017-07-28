Tech Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- For a century, students and teachers have been walking through the red brick hallways of St. Cloud Tech High School.

To celebrate the occasion, people were able to take tours around Tech, learn about the historic district around the school while on a trolley ride with the mayor and take in a evening concert at Lake George.

'72 Grad and current Tech Principal Charlie Eisenreich says it has been a privilege to have been involved with Tech for so many different decades.

"It's pretty special. Knowing that I have walked the halls first as a student, and taught here for five years as well. It's been a real treat just being around some of the older alumni that come back and share all their stories from the '50s, '60s, or even the '70s."

While the event was a celebration, there was also a lot of people who know that the next generation of Tech grads won't be walking these same halls.

Eisenreich said one of the things he knows people will miss the most is just the history in around Tech.

"Just walking around this unique building. If you walked around or went on the tour you will see that it's just a hodge-podge of different remodels and additions. it just has that much character. I think that's what people are very fond about. Look at the architecture on the outside, you just don't build schools that way anymore."

The two-day event will conclude Saturday with a banquet at Rivers Edge Convention Center starting at 5:00 p.m. There will also be tours around Tech from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.