Tech Boys Top Brainerd With Buzzer-Beater

Photo - Kristin Yeager

The Tech boys basketball team snuck by Brainerd 70-68 Friday on a buzzer beater by senior Jared Yeager.  Brainerd made a game-tying 3-point basket with 7 seconds remaining.  Tate Caldwell took the in-bounds pass and quickly dribbled up court and found Yeager for the game-winning layup as time ran out.

Tech led by 4 at halftime and were led in scoring by junior guard Kedrik Osourah with 19 points, Odier Olange added 18 points and Tate Caldwell contributed 17 points.  Tech improves to 4-2 in the Central Lakes Conference and 4-7 overall.  Tech will play at Sartell-St. Stephen January 10 at 7:15 p.m.

