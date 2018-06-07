Tech Boy’s Tennis Duo Fall in State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS -- A duo on the St. Cloud Tech boy's tennis team came up short in the Class 2A Doubles State Tournament Thursday.

Senior Kevin Heller and sophomore Richard Zimring fell to Minnetonka High School in the opening round of the tournament by a score of 6-2 and 6-1.

The duo then faced East Ridge High School in the consolation bracket losing the match by a score of 6-3 and 6-3.

St. Cloud missed out on the state tournament as a team falling to Brainerd last month.