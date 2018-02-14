Tech Alpine Ski Competitor Cracks Top 10 At State Meet

BIWABIK -- Three St. Cloud Tech athletes put their skills to the test during the State Alpine Ski Meet Wednesday.

On the boys side, Nate Hilbert took 8th place out of 74 competitors. He finished with a total time of 1:15.72 (36.38 in the Red race and 39.34 in the Blue race). Other Tech boys skier Ben Nelson did not place.

As for the girl ski results, Tech's Lauren Hobday took 42 out of 84 competitors. She finished with a total time of 1:24:94 (44.23 in the Red race and 40.71 in the Blue race).

The State Nordic Ski meet is Thursday also at Giants Ridge. St. Cloud Tech has qualified three skiers: Gabby Hennes, Wren Scott-Lumbar, and Tennessee Scott-Lumbar.