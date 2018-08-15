Teams Getting Ready to Pull A Bus for A Good Cause

ST. CLOUD -- You can get a group of people together and pull a bus Thursday afternoon. The 7th annual United Way Bus Pull starts at 3:00 p.m. on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud.

Spokeswoman Jessica Johnson says they have 22 teams of 12 people signed-up so far. The cost per team is $200. The goal is to see which team can pull a New Flyer bus 60 feet the fastest.

Johnson says the teams will have the chance to stick around after the event as well.

One of the really exciting things that we're doing with it this year is we're partnering with 5th Ave Live. That concert is happening right after the bus pull. Teams that pull buses that are pre-registered will get 15 free tickets to the concert.

Johnson says you can still sign-up by either calling the Central Minnesota United Way or going to their website .

The team from Boser Construction is the defending champion.

The United Way supports programming in five different areas: access to food, homelessness, financial stability, quality out of school time, and early learning.