Tater Tots Lost and One Hurt in I-94 Crash
ST. JOSEPH -- A semi-truck driver was hurt in a rollover crash on Interstate 94 near St. Joseph Friday night.
The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 58-year-old Peter Budding of Richer, Manitoba was heading east when he drove into the median shoulder, went into the median and rolled.
Budding was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Troopers say he was carrying a load of tater tots, they were a complete loss.