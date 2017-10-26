Taste of Country News: Kenny Retires & Blake Shelton Fashion

KENNY ROGERS RETIRES

Kenny Rogers went out in grand style last night in Nashville. The 79-year-old entertainer announced his retirement last year, and last night his friends came together to pay homage to Rogers. Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton, Justin Moore among many others were there to sing Rogers' hits and wish him well. Rogers and Parton closed the concert with their last public performance of "You Can't Make Old Friends" and "Islands In The Stream. The concert, called All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration, was taped for later airing. Rogers' final tour continues through December 17th where it wraps up in Glens Falls, NY. His last studio album, You Can't Make Old Friends, was released in 2013.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

LUKE BRYAN NEW JUDGE ON AMERICAN IDOL

Luke Bryan is enjoying the beginning of his run as a judge on the upcoming season of American Idol. Luke is making time for Idol, but says it doesn't come without a few personal drawbacks like being away from his wife and kids. The new season of American Idol debuts on ABC in January. Luke will be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today.

THOMAS RHETT IS ILL

Thomas Rhett has postponed multiple stops on his Home Team tour, including Omaha, Nebraska; South Dakota; and Minnesota. The dates have been rescheduled for later this year due to illness. The next public appearance Thomas is scheduled to make is at the 51st annual CMA Awards on November 8th in Nashville. In addition to performing, he’s been nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for "Craving You" with Maren Morris. The CMA Awards will air live on ABC beginning at 7pm.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

