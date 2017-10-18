Taste Of Country News: Kane Brown, Trisha Yearwood and More

KANE BROWN IS MAKING HISTORY

Kane Brown is one happy camper. He makes history this week by claiming the Number One spot on all five Billboard country charts. His latest single, "What Ifs," featuring Lauren Alaina, is also his very first Number One hit.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

TRISHA YEARWOOD RECEIVES HONOR FROM JIMMY CARTER

Trisha Yearwood was surprised by former President Jimmy Carter last week with a proclamation from the state of Georgia for her work with non-profit organization Habitat For Humanity. Carter joined Yearwood on stage at one of her tour stops in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, to present her with the proclamation. Carter and Yearwood are longtime friends who met and have bonded over their work with the organization that builds homes and communities for those who need shelter and aid.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

BIG & RICH ARE HEADED BACK TO VEGAS FOR "A NIGHT OF HEALING"

Big & Rich will headline a concert called “Vegas Strong — A Night of Healing” at Orleans Arena in Sin City tomorrow night. The free event will also feature Cam and some surprise guests. Big & Rich played the Route 91 Harvest on October 1st, hitting the stage just hours before Jason Aldean’s set, which is when the shooting began. According to reports, a block of a couple of thousand seats has been reserved for first responders, who will also be honored with a reception prior to the concert.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

CHRIS YOUNG IS A MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY

Chris Young officially became a member of the Grand Ole Opry last night in Nashville. Brad Paisley did the honors, welcoming him into the Opry family. Before he performed and was given Opry membership on stage, Chris talked about just how important being a member of the Opry is to him. Chris returns to the road tomorrow with a show in Columbus, OHio with Jason Aldean.