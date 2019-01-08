Tarryl Clark Begins Work as New Stearns County Commissioner

ST. CLOUD -- New Stearns County Commissioner Tarryl Clark was sworn into office as only the second woman on the board in the county's history.

Clark will take over many of the same committee assignments former commissioner DeWayne Mareck held before his retirement.

Clark has been named to the Human Services Advisory Committee, Railroad Authority, Community Corrections, Tri-CAP, St. Cloud Airport and Dairy board.

Clark says she is excited to get to work on issues that impact our communities and neighborhoods.

She becomes the first woman on the Stearns County Board of Commissioners since Rose Arnold retired in 2002.