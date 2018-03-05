Target to Spend $250 Million to Remodel Twin Cities Stores
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Target Corp. will spend $250 million to give 28 Twin Cities stores a top-to-bottom makeover.
The project is the largest investment the Minneapolis-based retailer will make in any single market this year. The move is part of a more than $1 billion effort to refurbish about 325 stores around theU.S. in order to better compete with retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.
The improvements will include a new counter for online orders, a display near the entrance with seasonal home goods and apparel, additional self-checkout lanes, new produce bins and grocery displays, an elevated beauty department and a nursing room. Stores will also receive updated flooring, lighting, new colors and upbeat music streaming.
Target also plans to add 10 liquor stores in the area.