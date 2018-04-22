Tami Jo Marie Kaupa, 45, Farmington and formerly of St. Joseph

April 9, 1973 - April 18, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 23, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Tami Jo Marie Kaupa, age 45, of Farmington and formerly of St. Joseph who passed away with family by her side on Wednesday at the U of M Hospital in Minneapolis. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one and a half hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Tami Jo was born April 9, 1973 in St. Cloud to Richard and Mary “Jo” (Larson) Loscheider. She grew up in St. Joseph and attended Apollo High School before transferring to Apple Valley and graduating in 1991. Tami Jo was employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Eagan for 26 years. She married Kevin Kaupa on September 17, 1994 in Burnsville and together had three children, Cole, Cade and Piper. Tami Jo and Kevin later divorced. She has lived in Farmington for the past three years, and prior to that lived in Lakeville. Tami Jo volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and also at the Minnesota State Fair. She was a loving mother who cherished her time with family and friends. Tami Jo was always welcoming, social and could light up a room the moment she walked in. She loved shopping, dancing, and the casinos in Las Vegas. Tami Jo was a breast cancer survivor. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.