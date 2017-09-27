Take Back the Night Rally to be Held at Lake George

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University is standing up for women who have been assaulted with their Take Back the Night Rally.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Lake George.

The rally will include a march through downtown St. Cloud and the SCSU campus. Other than the march the event will feature information booths, activities, music and Spoken Word artist Cydi Yang.

The St. Cloud area Clothesline Project will be on display during the rally. The project shows pictures of women, men and kids that were murdered last year in the state as a result of domestic violence.

The National Network to End Domestic Violence says an average of 1 in 3 women have experienced rape, physical violence or stalking by a significant other in their lifetime as well as about 7 million women are raped or physically assaulted by a current or former partner every year.