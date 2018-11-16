Take a Self-Guided Driving Tour of the New Tech HS Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- If you're in District 742's borders and would like to get a peek at what your tax dollars are going toward, you can this weekend.

You can take a self-guided driving tour of the new Tech High School Saturday.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the public will have access to the site from the 33rd Street South entrance, and take a self-guided driving tour around the new school. You'll be able to see the exterior of the building as well as the fields. You're not allowed to exit your vehicle or enter the new school.

The district will provide a hand-out describing future development. WJON is also keeping up with the construction on a monthly basis. Our next update will be Monday.