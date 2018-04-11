T-Wolves on AM 1390; Wild on WJON Tonight

Tonight is a big night for Minnesota sports fans with the Timberwolves and Wild both have big games. The Wolves close the regular season at home against Denver at 7pm tonight, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:30. The winner of tonight's game makes the playoffs while the loser is out. If the Wolves win they could climb as high as the #6 seed but could also finish 7th or 8th. Minnesota needs wins from Memphis and San Antonio to finish 6th. A win from San Antonio and loss from Memphis would give the Wolves the number #7 seed. San Antonio plays at New Orleans tonight while Memphis plays at Oklahoma City. If the Timberwolves win tonight they would end a 14-year drought from making the playoffs.

The Minnesota Wild play Game 1 of their Western Conference first round playoff series at Winnipeg tonight at 6pm, pregame on WJON at 5:45. Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon is expected to return from a lower body injury but he's been listed as a game-time decision. Game 2 of the series will be played Friday night at Winnipeg at 6:30, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:15.