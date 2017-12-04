Swift County Crash Leaves One Dead

BENSON -- A two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Benson has left one dead and one in the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and 19th Street South.

The patrol says an SUV driven by an 81-year-old woman from Murdock was heading south on 19th Street, crossing Highway 12 when it was struck by a pickup heading west on Highway 12.

The passenger of the SUV, an 87-year-old man from Murdock was killed, while the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old man from Granite Falls was not hurt.

We will have more information as it's released.