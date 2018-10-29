SWAT Team Called to Sauk Rapids Apartment For Suicidal Crisis

SAUK RAPIDS -- A heavy police presence surrounded a Sauk Rapids apartment building Sunday.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. at 3319 Orchard Avenue Northeast.

Police Chief Perry Beise says they were responding to a welfare check on a man who had made suicidal threats involving a gun. Beise says they were initially unable to make contact with the man and believed he was still inside his apartment.

The apartment was evacuated and the St. Cloud SWAT team was called in to help.

Beise says once the area was secured the SWAT team made contact with the man, who eventually walked out of the apartment to talk with police.

Beise says the man was not arrested as no crime was committed. The man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation.