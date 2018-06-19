Swanson Joins AGs in Demanding End to Border Separations

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson has joined with 20 other Democratic attorneys general nationwide in demanding that the Trump administration end a ``zero tolerance'' policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The state prosecutors say in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that the policy is inhumane and draconian. And they say raises serious concerns regarding the violation of children's rights, and the constitutional principles of due process and equal protection.

The letter, led by New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, says the practice is contrary to American values and must be stopped.