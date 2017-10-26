Suspected Gang Member Accused of Threatening Officer Online

MINNEAPOLIS -- A New Hope man suspected of being a gang member is accused of threatening a Minneapolis police officer over social media.

Twenty-two-year-old Trevor Deontre Schlotfeldt-Gidney was charged Thursday in Hennepin County with making terroristic threats, a felony. He remains in jail with bail set at $200,000.

Schlotfeldt-Gidney allegedly made the threats on Facebook after the off-duty officer would not allow Young N' Thuggin' gang members into a downtown Minneapolis nightclub.

According to the complaint, the officer denied entrance to the alleged YNT members Oct. 8 because of recent shootings in the area.

A Facebook post by Schlotfeldt-Gidney allegedly called out the officer by name and threatened him. The officer says the postings were a threat to his safety.

Schlotfeldt-Gidney is due back in court Nov. 17.