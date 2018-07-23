Suspect In Woman’s Abduction Arrested in Otter Tail County

FERGUS FALLS (AP) --A Pelican Rapids man accused of abducting a woman from her home at gunpoint is being held in the Otter Tail County jail on a possible kidnapping charge and other felonies.

Sheriff's officials said Monday the 34-year-old woman was abducted from her home near Fergus Falls Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the man forced the woman to leave with him in his pickup truck. One of the four young children in the home called the father, who alerted authorities.

The pickup was later spotted near Erhard where officers attempted to pull it over, but began a pursuit when the suspect fled. The pickup eventually got stuck in a field. Officials say gunshots were fired during the end of the pursuit, but they don't say who fired them.

The 39-year-old suspect is expected in court Tuesday.