Suspect in Sauk Centre Police Standoff Found Competent

ST. CLOUD -- The man accused of a crime spree ending in a police standoff in Sauk Centre has been found competent to face the charges against him.

Court records show a mental competency examination determined the case against 31-year-old Ramey Olson of Alexandria can move forward. Olson is charged with three counts of 1st-degree assault - use of deadly force against a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle and 1st-degree burglary.

Olson is accused of stealing a pickup in Alexandria on September 13th, driving to Sauk Centre, crashing the truck into a building and parked trailer, then into a nearby home garage.

Records allege Olson entered the home, found a compound bow in an upstairs closet and shot at officers from the second-floor stairwell. One of the officers, Sheriff's Deputy Paul Orvis was hit in the forearm with an arrow. Olson allegedly fired additional arrows but no other officers were hurt.

Police returned fire, hitting Olson in the left shoulder, buttocks and a grazing wound to his hand. He was arrested at the scene.

Court records show Olson admitted to the crime spree, including firing the bow but denied shooting at police officers. Olson also allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine and wanted to commit suicide by police.

Olson's next court appearance is scheduled for March 4th.