Susan Ann Svihel, 55, Cold Spring

December 31, 1962 - August 19, 2018

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring for Susan Ann Svihel who died August 19, 2018. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m.

Susan was born in St. Cloud, MN to Joseph and LuAnn (Schwagel) Svihel. She grew up in Cold Spring and graduated from Rocori High School. Susan married Gary Mackedanz on September 15, 1984 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. They later divorced but remained friends. She worked at Fingerhut and later Blue Stem for 30 years. Susan loved spending time fishing, camping and most importantly time spent with her children and grandson. She was known as a kind spirit with the loudest laugh and the biggest smile.

Survivors include her son, Ryan Mackedanz of Cold Spring; daughter, Karly (Clayton) Holland of St. Paul; grandson, Bailey McMahon of Brainerd; siblings, Jim (Sandy) Svihel of Cold Spring, Charlie Svihel of Cold Spring, Cheryl (Dennis) Twining of Sauk Rapids, JoAnn (Chris) Condon of Sartell, Lynn (Alan) Buermann of Paynesville John Svihel of St. Cloud, Karen (Richard) Buermann of Paynesville, Deb (Jason) Terwey of Albany; step-father, Ardwin “Art” Fleischacker; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Jacqueline Twining and nephew, Christopher Buermann.

Memorials are preferred.