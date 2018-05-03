Survey Ranks American Cities Based on Diversity
UNDATED -- With immigration policy remaining a hot-button issue in 2018’s political landscape, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Most Diverse Cities in America.
To determine the places in the U.S. with the most mixed demographics, WalletHub compared the profiles of more than 500 of the largest cities across five major diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household and religious.
How Upper Midwest Cities ranked in the "small city" category:
10 - Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
46 - Bloomington, Minnesota
48 - Sioux City, Iowa
64 - Huron, South Dakota
68 - Racine, Wisconsin
84 - Woodbury, Minnesota
96 - Plymouth, Minnesota
100 - Waukesha, Wisconsin
107 - Pierre, South Dakota
119 - Waterloo, Iowa
139 - Williston, North Dakota
140 - Appleton, Wisconsin
142 - Minot, North Dakota
144 - Aberdeen, South Dakota
149 - West Des Moines, Iowa
151 - Kenota, Wisconsin
154 - Bismarck, North Dakota
155 - Maple Grove, Minnesota
161 - St. Cloud, Minnesota
165 - Ames, Iowa
170 - Grand Forks, North Dakota
171 - Yankton, South Dakota
172 - Dickenson, North Dakota
178 - Wahpeton, North Dakota
180 - Rapid City, South Dakota
185 - Brookings, South Dakota
187 - West Fargo, North Dakota
239 - Duluth, Minnesota