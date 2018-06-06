Support ‘Relay for Life’ in St. Cloud on Friday Night

ST. CLOUD -- Help fight cancer this Friday at the annual 'Relay for Life' event at St. Cloud Apollo. It starts at 6:00 p.m. and runs until midnight.

Twenty-three teams have spent the past several months raising money for the American Cancer Society.

Volunteer Rose Wegscheid says her team is fundraising year round.

Cancer doesn't stop so we just keep going all year long. And so as soon as this event is done our year ends, we just kick it up for next year. In fact, our team will start again in July.

The goal for the St. Cloud Relay for Life is over $121,000.

The entire event is open to the public, and there will be several things for you to buy to help get them to their goal.