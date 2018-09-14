Superintendent of Catholic Community Schools to Step Down

ST. CLOUD -- The first leader of the still young Catholic Community Schools system in St. Cloud has announced his resignation. Kevin Powers will step down as Superintendent on December 15th.

Powers was hired as the district's first superintendent last Spring. In a statement released to WJON, Powers says "It has been an honor and privilege" to have been in his position over the past year. He and his family moved from Chicago, Illinois for him to take the job.

Fr. Ron Weyrens is the Chair of the Catholic Community Schools Board of Directors. He says that under Powers' guidance, the district has taken positive steps "toward strengthening the presence of Catholic Education in the St. Cloud area."

Catholic Community Schools has around 1900 students from eight different schools around the St. Cloud metro:

All Saints Academy (St. Cloud and St. Joseph)

Cathedral High School (St. Cloud)

Holy Cross (Pearl Lake)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (St. Cloud)

St. Francis Xavier (Sartell)

St. Katherine Drexel (St. Cloud)

St. Mary Help of Christians (St. Augusta)

St. Wendelin (Luxemburg)

No specific reason for Powers' resignation was given. The CCS Board of Directors will start on a plan to find a successor immediately.