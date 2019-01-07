Super Bowl Worthy Commercials During Golden Globes

Who ever thought that the commercials during the Golden Globes would be worthy of the Super Bowl commercial standard? Not I! But there were some great commercials that made the whole experience worthwhile to watch. Here are some of my favorites!

Walmart/Youtube

FAMOUS CARS

I can't wait to see this commercial again. Every single famous car I can think of shows up somewhere in this ad. Every time you see it, you'll see another car from great movies of the past.

Pepsi/Youtube

THE ENCOUNTER

I thought we were watching a movie trailer...I was frightened...It sounded like a really good movie...and then....the punchline. Watch and enjoy.

PIZZA PLAY BY PLAY

I've been searching for this commercial that I saw last night but can't find it! I think it was the Papa Murphy couple that does the Pizza Onesie commercials. Very cute. They are doing play by play as the pizza is baking and unfortunately use permanent marker on their oven glass.