Super Bowl Fan Experience Worth A Visit [VIDEO]

MINNEAPOLIS -- All roads in the NFL lead to Minneapolis this weekend as fans gear up for Super Bowl LII.

Fans are getting up close to the game at the Minneapolis Convention Center with the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis.

Pro football's interactive theme park includes live NFL programming, several football theme activities, youth football clinics, merchandise and player autographs.

The Super Bowl Experience runs through Saturday night. Tickets are $35 adults and $25 for kids 12 and under.

Super Bowl LII will feature the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.