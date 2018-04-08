Sunday’s Twins, Mariners Game Postponed

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have announced Sunday's 1:10 p.m. game against the Seattle Mariners has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Monday, May 14 at 6:10 p.m., a mutual off day for both clubs.

Fans holding tickets to today’s (April 8) postponed game have two options:

1. Utilize their tickets for admission into the rescheduled game.



2. Exchange their unused ticket for any future Twins regular season game in 2018 (subject to ticket availability). Unused tickets may be exchanged only at the Target Field Ticket Office located on Target Plaza off 7th Street. Tickets may be exchanged for any seat of equal or lesser value.

· Tickets for today’s game that are part of the Spring Ballpark Pass are good for the makeup game only and cannot be exchanged.