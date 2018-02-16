Sumo Champion Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- A four-time world sumo champion is in town this weekend to visit a few area Coborn's stores.

Byamba was born in Mongolia and won his four titles in just five years in Sumo Wrestling. He's here to represent a new product line in Coborn's called Sumo Tangerines.

He'll be at the Cash Wise in Waite Park from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, then Coborn's on Cooper Ave from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, he'll be at the Coborn's Marketplace on Pine Cone Road in Sartell from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. then the Coborn's in Sauk Rapids from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.