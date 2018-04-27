Summertime By George’s 2018 Line-Up Announced

ST. CLOUD -- The Granite City's favorite concert series is back for its 8th year, and their lineup is as entertaining as ever.

Some familiar voices will be on stage again this year, including The Johnny Holm Band kicking things off, Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks, Walters Wheelhouse and The Fabulous Armadillos to close it down.

Troy Fritz is the Entertainment Chair for Summertime by George. He says while they're excited about the whole line-up, there's a couple that stand out.

"Matt Vee Family and Friends doing their tribute to Neil Diamond, that's become a widely popular and successful show. We've got Mick Sterling doing a fun Billy Joel and Elton John tribute."

Fritz says in their 8th year, they've got a good thing going and are now only looking at tweaks and small changes.

"[We don't] try to make any real dramatic changes because it works and we've got a good rhythm going. We're always trying to refine things, I think one of the directions we're looking at for the Middletown market area, for example, is to build a bigger presence with a farmers market component."

There won't be an opening act on Independence Day for Fred Savage and the Unbeatables. Fritz says they don't want to have that show conflict with the fireworks put on by the city.

2018 Schedule and Line-up:

June 13th - Harper's Chord opening for The Johnny Holm Band

opening for June 20th - Going to the Sun opening for Shane Martin

opening for June 27th - Southbound Opening for Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks

for July 4th - Fred Savage and the Unbeatables

and the July 11th - Vista Jazz Club opening for Davina and the Vagabonds

opening for July 18th Cathie English and the Hobo Boyz opening for Matt Vee Family and Friends

opening for July 25th - First Circle opening for Free Fallin: A Tribute to Tom Petty

opening for August 1st - Adam Hammer opening for Collective Unconscious

opening for August 8th - Pandemic opening for Wild Angels

opening for August 15th - Sawyer's Dream opening for Hitchville

opening for August 22nd - Broken Fiddle opening for Mick Sterling

opening for August 29th - Walter's Wheelhouse opening for the Fabulous Armadillos