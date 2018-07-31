SummerTime By George Offers Mouth Watering Cuisine [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- It's hard to miss the aroma of great smelling food circulating Summertime by George every Wednesday.

The scent of traditional favorites like sloppy joes or unique dishes like the pupusa fill the night air.

Mary Geleon is with Bakery and Pasteleria Alvarez. She says Summertime by George offers more than just comfort food.

A lot of times, people are afraid to try new things. Then they taste the pupusa and find out they are really good and keep coming back.

The annual event continues to draw new food vendors as well as regulars. Mitchell Dennis operates the Nana's Kitchen food booth, which he says has been a staple at the weekly event.

We've been coming down here every year since it began. We're well known and probably the busiest kitchen out here.

You can catch some of these vendors at the weekly summer concert while time lasts.

Summertime by George wraps up for the season on August 29th.

This story was written by WJON Intern Sarv Mithaqiyan.