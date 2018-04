FALCON HEIGHTS -- The Minnesota State Fair announced Tuesday country music act Sugarland will perform this year in the Grandstand.

The concert will be on Friday, August 24th at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell .

Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums.

Tickets are $57 and $67 (all reserved). They go on sale Friday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available through the site etix.com or by calling (800) 514-3849.