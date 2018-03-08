Stump the Panel; What’s the Best Picture From 1953? [AUDIO]
Stump the Panel is now available in podcast form. We learned today what the best picture was from 1953, what musical group is an example of people who finish a cigarette and then start another one right away, what the name of the song that was playing when the Titanic was sinking and more. Listen to the show below.
Stump the Panel airs 9:10-10 Thursdays on WJON. Today's panelists included Chrissy Gaetke (WJON News/Rush Hour Host), Barry Allen (Mornings on River 96.7), Emmett Keenan (Cathedral Activities Director) and me.