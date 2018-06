America's Favorite Game Show, Stump the Panel is now available in Podcast form. Find out what mill used be downtown St. Cloud, who sang the banana boat song, learn about the Guatemalen Gopher and more. Panellists today included; John Decker (Stearns History Museum), Emmett Keenan (Cathedral Activities Director), Tim O'Driscoll (State Representative from Sartell) and the Travel guys Mike Smith and Jim Gabinski.